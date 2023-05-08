MakeMyTrip Collaborates with Microsoft To Introduce New Feature; Details Here

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Monday announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages.

According to an official press release, the new, in-platform tech stack powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, will converse with the user to offer personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences; curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, etc., and even help book these holiday packages.

"The beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flights and holidays customers," the press release added.

The next stage of the voice-assisted booking flow will cover other transport offerings, MakeMyTrip said.

“We have pioneered offerings at the intersection of e-commerce, travel, and technology, and are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc,” Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said.

“This Generative AI integration through our collaboration with Microsoft involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings hereon forth,” he added.

Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said, “MakeMyTrip is a pioneer in the travel industry, and we are honored to work together to define the next frontiers of AI-driven innovation and customer engagement in the online travel industry. Bringing together MakeMyTrip’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, our collaboration will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travelers across India, with trust and security at the core.”