Apple MacBook Air 15: Check Specifications And Price In India
The company is calling the new MacBook Air 'the world's best - and thinnest - 15-inch laptop.'
Tech giant Apple unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference.
"It is up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air," Apple said.
It is available in four finishes — midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver.
"The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, the world’s best-selling laptop, also remains in the lineup and now starts at an even more affordable price. Together, the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air deliver an unrivaled experience for everyone, from upgraders to students to first-time Mac customers," Apple said.
Here's all you need to know about MacBook Air 15:
Apple Macbook Air 15 Specifications And Price
Display: 15.3inch liquid retina display with an incredible performance of M2
Battery Life: Upto 18 Hours with a fanless design for better multitasking
Colours: Available in four colours : Midnight, Space Grey, Starlight, Silver
Camera: 1080p Facetime HD camera
Speaker: Six speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers, bass depth for fuller sound, spatial sound, and support for dolby atoms.
MacOS: macOS Ventura operating system for smoother workflow.
Keyboard: Backlit Magic keyboard with full-height function keys and Touch ID
M2 Chip: Apple M2 Chip
Storage: 8GB unified memory to upto 512 GB SSD Storage
Price: Apple MacBook Air 15 starts from Rs 1,34,900.