Apple MacBook Air 15: Check Specifications And Price In India

Tech giant Apple unveiled a new 15-inch MacBook Air at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference.

The company is calling the new MacBook Air 'the world's best - and thinnest - 15-inch laptop.'

"It is up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air," Apple said.

It is available in four finishes — midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver.

"The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, the world’s best-selling laptop, also remains in the lineup and now starts at an even more affordable price. Together, the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air deliver an unrivaled experience for everyone, from upgraders to students to first-time Mac customers," Apple said.

Here's all you need to know about MacBook Air 15: