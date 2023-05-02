JioDive VR Headset: Price, Features And How To Watch IPL With JioDive

JioDive is an affordable virtual reality headset that allows IPL fans to fully immerse themselves in the match experience. With a design to fit phones up to 6.7 inches, users can watch IPL matches on a beautiful 100-inch screen, giving them an unparalleled 360-degree view of the action. At present this is exclusively for Jio users only.



The headset is easy to set up, with no complicated instructions and easy access to all controls, making it suitable for any age group.

This technology allows users to stay comfortable at home while enjoying an accurate representation of being at a real IPL cricket stadium. Besides providing an amazing viewing experience, JioDive also provides users with additional features such as voice command and bezel-free technology, allowing the user’s focus on their favorite teams and players without any distractions.

As a budget-friendly virtual reality device, JioDive makes it possible for cricket lovers around the world to enjoy their favorite sport without spending too much money. One can also access a wide range of exciting VR games and apps with the JioImmerse app