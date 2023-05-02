JioDive VR Headset: Price, Features And How To Watch IPL With JioDive
Now watch IPL 2023 on JioCinema in an immersive 360 VR view on your smartphone with the JioDive Virtual Reality headset
Recently, the telecom giant Jio have announced their new product launch - the first-ever VR headsets by Jio which are affordable. Jio introduced this product right during the IPL 2023 tournament and you can now watch TATA IPL 2023 on JioCinema in an immersive 360 VR view on your smartphone with the JioDive Virtual Reality headset and the JioImmerse app view
What Is JioDive VR Headset?
JioDive is an affordable virtual reality headset that allows IPL fans to fully immerse themselves in the match experience. With a design to fit phones up to 6.7 inches, users can watch IPL matches on a beautiful 100-inch screen, giving them an unparalleled 360-degree view of the action. At present this is exclusively for Jio users only.
The headset is easy to set up, with no complicated instructions and easy access to all controls, making it suitable for any age group.
This technology allows users to stay comfortable at home while enjoying an accurate representation of being at a real IPL cricket stadium. Besides providing an amazing viewing experience, JioDive also provides users with additional features such as voice command and bezel-free technology, allowing the user’s focus on their favorite teams and players without any distractions.
As a budget-friendly virtual reality device, JioDive makes it possible for cricket lovers around the world to enjoy their favorite sport without spending too much money. One can also access a wide range of exciting VR games and apps with the JioImmerse app
How To Watch IPL Match With JioDive VR Headset
To make use of the device, first, it needs to be connected to an Android or iOS-compatible phones (Android 9 & above and iOS 15 & above) using the JioImmerse application, which can be found on the Play Store and App store.
It is important for the viewer’s phone screen size to be at least 4.7 inches, however, if you want a better visual experience then it is advised that you have your system be connected to a phone with a 6.7-inch screen or larger.
By doing so, users are instantly transported into their own private theatre where they can appreciate every moment of catch-treaty action up close.
To connect JioDive VR, you must use the JioImmers app, which is currently in beta version. Only users with Jio's SIM card or Jio Fiber connection can access it. Additionally, connecting earphones to the phone is necessary.
How Much Does The JioDive VR Headset Cost?
The JioDive Smartphone-based Virtual Reality headset can be bought from JioMart at Rs 1,299.
This also seems to be an early introductory offer from JioMart as the original MRP listed on the site is Rs. 2,499. So you can avail this JioDive VR headset at 48% if you buy it now.
You can get additional discounts by availing additional offers made available on JioMart