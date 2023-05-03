Amazon Great Summer Sale: iPhone 14 Under Rs 40,000 But There's A Catch
Amazon Great Summer sale is slated to start on May 4 at 12 pm but for Prime Members, the sale will start from midnight. A host of products ranging from electronics, smartphones, footwear, beauty and makeup, jewellery, furniture, kids and baby, grocery and household items are up for grabs.
Amazon Great Summer Sale - iPhone 14 Price
On the Amazon sale page, Apple iPhone 14 is said to be available at a price as low as Rs. 39,293 subject to be effective after using bank offers, exchange discounts and Amazon Pay rewards combined.
However, in the Amazon Great Summer sale, Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a discounted price of ₹71,999 without exchange. Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Starlight is available at Rs. 79,999. The high end Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) Space Black is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and the most expensive Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB) - Space Black is rated Rs. 1,37,999. With exchange, buyers can get upto additional Rs 19,700 off.
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers will get a no cost EMI of Rs 3,242. Offers include Rs 200 cashback and Rs 1,800 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card . 5% cashback every time on shopping. With Prime Savings Amazon Pay Rewards, buyers can win rewards worth ₹5,000 on purchase of select smartphones The offer is for Prime customers only.
Apple iPhone 14 specifications
Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,532×1,170 pixels), HDR10, Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 is available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, and Red colour options. It has a Ceramic Shield front, glass back, and aluminium design. The iPhone 14 is said to provide up to 20 hours of video playback.
The iPhone 14 feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultrawide camera. The iPhone 14 also has a new internal design, with simpler access to internal components thus making it easier to repair in case of any issue.
Apple says iPhone 14 has ceramic shields that has nano-ceramic crystals, which are harder than most metals. These are fused into glass for great durability. It is also designed to protects against nicks, scratches, and everyday wear and tear.