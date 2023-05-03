Amazon Great Summer Sale: iPhone 14 Under Rs 40,000 But There's A Catch

Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,532×1,170 pixels), HDR10, Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 is available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, and Red colour options. It has a Ceramic Shield front, glass back, and aluminium design. The iPhone 14 is said to provide up to 20 hours of video playback.

The iPhone 14 feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultrawide camera. The iPhone 14 also has a new internal design, with simpler access to internal components thus making it easier to repair in case of any issue.

Apple says iPhone 14 has ceramic shields that has nano-ceramic crystals, which are harder than most metals. These are fused into glass for great durability. It is also designed to protects against nicks, scratches, and everyday wear and tear.