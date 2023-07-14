How To Use UPI Lite On Google Pay? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide & Other Details
Tech giant Google's payment app Google Pay on Thursday introduced UPI LITE on its platform to ease small digital transactions.
UPI Lite allows users to load up to Rs 4,000 in a day for instant transactions limited to Rs 200 at one go, the search engine giant said.
The feature, designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allows users to do small transactions without the need for entering their UPI PIN.
Notably, UPI Lite operates independently of the real-time core banking systems of the issuing banks, which ensures consistent high success rates, even during peak transaction hours.
Google joins the likes of BHIM, Paytm and PhonePe and 15 banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank to launch the service on its platform, as per the NPCI website.
The Reserve Bank of India introduced the feature in September 2022.
Users can activate the feature by logging into their Google Pay app and accessing their profile page, after which they must tap on 'activate UPI LITE.'
How To Activate UPI Lite On Google Pay?
Launch the Google Pay app.
Tap on the profile icon located at the top right corner of the screen.
Scroll down to find the 'UPI Lite' feature.
Tap on 'UPI Lite,' which will open a new screen containing instructions and details about the service.
Select 'Continue' after reading the terms and conditions.
Link your bank account and add money.
Upon completion of the transaction, you will receive a confirmation with the message 'UPI Lite is ready'
How To Make Payment With UPI Lite?
As mentioned above, users can make payments of up to Rs 200 each with UPI Lite. Here are the steps:
Open the Google Pay app .
Scan the merchant QR code or enter a phone number.
Enter the amount to pay.
Pay with your UPI Lite account.
How To Check UPI Lite Balance?
The UPI lite balance will be visible on the user's home screen.
The balance can also be checked by:
Open the Google Pay app.
At the top right, tap your Profile picture.
Under 'Payment methods', select your UPI Lite account.
You can find your UPI Lite balance above the 'Add money' section.
(With PTI inputs)