How To Use UPI Lite On Google Pay? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide & Other Details

Tech giant Google's payment app Google Pay on Thursday introduced UPI LITE on its platform to ease small digital transactions.

UPI Lite allows users to load up to Rs 4,000 in a day for instant transactions limited to Rs 200 at one go, the search engine giant said.

The feature, designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allows users to do small transactions without the need for entering their UPI PIN.

Notably, UPI Lite operates independently of the real-time core banking systems of the issuing banks, which ensures consistent high success rates, even during peak transaction hours.

Google joins the likes of BHIM, Paytm and PhonePe and 15 banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank to launch the service on its platform, as per the NPCI website.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced the feature in September 2022.

Users can activate the feature by logging into their Google Pay app and accessing their profile page, after which they must tap on 'activate UPI LITE.'