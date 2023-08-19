DigiLocker: What Is It? Steps To Open An Account, Benefits, Steps To Upload Documents
Here's a complete guide describing the account creation process, the ways to upload your documents and more.
What is DigiLocker
DigiLocker is an initiative by the Government of India under the Digital India campaign.
It's a cloud-based platform that provides citizens with a secure and convenient way to store and access their important documents digitally.
DigiLocker aims to eliminate the need for carrying physical documents and offers a paperless and hassle-free experience for various government-related services.
How To Create A DigiLocker Account
To open a DigiLocker account, follow these steps:
Visit the DigiLocker Website: Go to the official DigiLocker website at https://digilocker.gov.in/
Sign Up: Click on the "Sign Up" or "Register" button to begin the registration process.
Provide Your Mobile Number: Enter your mobile number. You'll receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on the provided number for verification.
Enter the OTP: Enter the OTP received on your mobile number to verify your identity.
Create a Username and Password: After verification, you'll need to create a username and password for your DigiLocker account.
Link Aadhaar or Use Your Mobile Number: You can choose to either link your Aadhaar number to your DigiLocker account or use your mobile number for authentication. Linking Aadhaar provides access to a wider range of documents and services.
Access Your DigiLocker: Once you've successfully registered, you can log in to your DigiLocker account using your username and password.
Advantages And Disadvantages Of DigiLocker:
Advantages:
Easy access to documents anytime, no need to carry papers.
Good for the environment, saves paper.
Keeps documents safe and secure.
Accepted by the government, saves time.
Saves money and time, no need for physical copies.
Works well with government services, easy to use.
You control who sees your documents.
Keeps backups in case of loss.
Lets you sign papers digitally.
Supports various types of documents.
Disadvantages:
Needs internet to access.
Documents might be at risk of cyberattacks.
NRIs cannot use the DigiLocker application since their mobile numbers are not registered in India. To create an account with DigiLocker, you must have a mobile number registered in India and linked to your Aadhaar.
This service is only valid for users with an authentic Aadhaar card. Additionally, even if you are an Indian citizen but do not hold a valid Aadhaar card, you will not be able to enjoy the benefits of the application.
How to upload documents in Digilocker Account
Follow these five easy steps for uploading the documents on your DigiLocker account.
Step 1: After signing up or logging in, click on the ‘Upload Documents’ section on the screen. You can upload more than one document at a time.
Step 2: After you click on the ‘Upload’ tab, you have to choose the location and select the files you require to upload.
Step 3: Select the required files and documents, click on the ‘Open’ option. You can select multiple documents at a time.
Step 4: Click on 'Select Document Type' to select any documents provided in the uploaded documents list.
You will then see a drop-down box from which you can select the document type. In case, your document does not match the pre-defined document type, you must choose the 'Others' option in the drop-down menu.
Step 5: Click on the 'Save' button. The system will update your document type.
We do recommend to read the rules and regulations adequately before signing up, do check the DigiLocker website for more details.