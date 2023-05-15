Govt's Mobile Tracking System To Be Available Across India Soon; Here's How To Use CEIR Portal

The government is rolling out a nation wide tracking system which will help people to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones.

The technology development body Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) has been running the pilot of the CEIR system in some of the telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the North East region, and the system is now ready for pan-India deployment, a DoT official, who did not wish to be identified, told news agency PTI.

Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) is the citizen centric portal of Department of Telecommunications for tracing the lost/stolen mobile devices, according to the offical website.

When contacted by the news agency, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Project Board at CDoT Rajkumar Upadhyay did not confirm the date but confirmed that the technology is ready for pan-India deployment.

"The system is ready, and now it will be deployed across India in this quarter. This will enable people to block and track their lost mobile phones," Upadhyay he said.