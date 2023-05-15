Govt's Mobile Tracking System To Be Available Across India Soon; Here's How To Use CEIR Portal
CEIR is the citizen centric portal of Department of Telecommunications for tracing the lost/stolen mobile devices.
The government is rolling out a nation wide tracking system which will help people to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones.
The technology development body Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) has been running the pilot of the CEIR system in some of the telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the North East region, and the system is now ready for pan-India deployment, a DoT official, who did not wish to be identified, told news agency PTI.
Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) is the citizen centric portal of Department of Telecommunications for tracing the lost/stolen mobile devices, according to the offical website.
When contacted by the news agency, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Project Board at CDoT Rajkumar Upadhyay did not confirm the date but confirmed that the technology is ready for pan-India deployment.
"The system is ready, and now it will be deployed across India in this quarter. This will enable people to block and track their lost mobile phones," Upadhyay he said.
How To Track And Block Lost Smartphone?
Here is how you can use the service by the Government Of India:
To report a lost phone, individuals should first go to the nearest police station to file an FIR.
Afterwards, users will need to complete an online form on the CEIR website and app, providing necessary details such as their mobile number, device model, IMEI 1 and 2 numbers, and the location where the phone was lost.
A scanned copy of the FIR should also be submitted on the CEIR website along with the form.
After submitting a blocking request, the user's phone is blocked within 24 hours. This makes the phone unusable on any network in India. Here is the form one can use
Police can still track a lost or stolen phone despite IMEI blocking. Users can check the complaint status on the CEIR website.
If a lost or stolen phone is found, the user can unblock it through the CEIR website's unblock option. This requires providing the Request ID and other necessary details.