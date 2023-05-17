Google To Start Deleting Inactive Accounts From December 2023; Details Here

Tech giant Google on Tuesday announced a change in its inactive account policies and said it will delete accounts that have been inactive for at least two years.

In a blog post, Google said that the move is aimed to protect its users from security threats, like spam, phishing scams and account hijacking.

"Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents – including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos," the blog post said.

The policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organizations like schools or businesses, the company said.

"While the policy takes effect today, it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account — the earliest we will begin deleting accounts is December 2023," Google said.