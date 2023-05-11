Google Pixel 7a Price In India Revealed, Here's How You Can Buy This Smartphone For Rs 39,999
Google Pixel 7a was launched at the Google I/O event 2023 which was held yesterday on May 10
On May 10 2023, Google had announced about their new smartphone Google Pixel 7A and soon there was excitement among Pixel fans to find out when this phone will be available.
Flipkart has now listed this smartphone on their site and are providing some special early bird offers and discounts. You can now get the phone for just Rs. 39,999!
Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing offer and the Pixel 7a smartphone.
Google Pixel 7a & Flipkart Special Early Bird Offer
The Google Pixel 7a is tipped to come in three color options - Charcoal, Blue, and Snow - powered by a Tensor G2 SoC and housed with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ display. In terms of cameras, it could feature a dual rear camera unit which will likely allow users to capture detailed images even under low light conditions.
Additionally, it may also offer a dedicated night mode function enabling users to capture crystal-clear pictures at night time as well.
Moreover, anticipation around the Google Pixel 7a was further intensified when it was launched at the Google I/O 2023 event held on May 10th.
Introducing #Pixel7a, the newest A-Series device that meets our helpfulness standards and more, including an upgraded camera, the power of Google Tensor G2 and high class performance inside and out. Pixel 7a is available starting today. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yptoXGaPzv— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
Google Pixel 7a Price
The Pixel 7a store page on Flipkart has revealed the price at which it will be available. The Pixel 7a is originally priced at Rs 43,999 but with Flipkart's special early bird offer you can get this smartphone for Rs 39,999. Flipkart is offering Rs 4,000 instant discounts on purchases made through HDFC Bank Cards.
It can also be purchased through a No Cost EMI plan of Rs. 3,667 per month.
Other Offers are:
Free Screen Damage Protection
Get a Fitbit Inspire 2 at just INR 3,999/- on purchase of select Google Pixel 7A
Get a Google Pixel Buds A-Series at just INR 3,999/- on purchase of select Google Pixel 7A
Please check Flipkart site for terms & conditions for the offers mentioned above