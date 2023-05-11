Google Pixel 7a Price In India Revealed, Here's How You Can Buy This Smartphone For Rs 39,999

On May 10 2023, Google had announced about their new smartphone Google Pixel 7A and soon there was excitement among Pixel fans to find out when this phone will be available.

Flipkart has now listed this smartphone on their site and are providing some special early bird offers and discounts. You can now get the phone for just Rs. 39,999!

Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing offer and the Pixel 7a smartphone.