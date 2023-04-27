BQPrimeTechnologyGoogle Pixel 6a Price Drop Alert! Now Available At Discounted Price On Flipkart
Google Pixel 6a Price Drop Alert! Now Available At Discounted Price On Flipkart

Google Pixel 6a was available on Flipkart at Rs. 43999 and can now be bought for Rs 31999!

27 Apr 2023, 3:44 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Pixel 6A</p></div>
Google is likely planning to unveil its much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a, at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10th. And before the launch of this new phone the prices for Google Pixel 6a have dropped. This phone which was available on Flipkart at Rs. 43999 can now be bought for Rs 31999! 

Here is everything you need to know about the deal on Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart. 

Google Pixel 6a Deal On Flipkart : 

 The phone Google Pixel 6a has some amazing features like 6GB RAM and a 128 GB storage variant. The phone is known for its operating system and powerful battery.

Flipkart is providing an initial discount of 27 percent on this 5G phone and after the discount you can get the phone for only Rs 31999. If you want a lower price, you can avail one of the bank or exchange offers from Flipkart. That means, if you have an older phone in good working condition you can exchange it and get a good discount on that too! 

Here Are The Bank Offers You Can Use For Additional Discounts

Flipkart Axis Bank - 5% Cashback

HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card - ₹1000 Off 

SBI Credit Card EMI 

please check the terms and conditions on the website regards to these offers on Flipkart website before using these offers

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

  • Display

Full-screen 6.1-inch (156 mm) display

20:9 aspect ratio

  • Camera

12.2MP + 12MP | 8MP Front Camera

  • Battery

4410 mAh Battery

  • Memory and Storage

6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

