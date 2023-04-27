Google Pixel 6a Price Drop Alert! Now Available At Discounted Price On Flipkart

Google is likely planning to unveil its much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a, at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10th. And before the launch of this new phone the prices for Google Pixel 6a have dropped. This phone which was available on Flipkart at Rs. 43999 can now be bought for Rs 31999!

Here is everything you need to know about the deal on Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart.