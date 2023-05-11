Google I/O 2023 Key Highlights: From Pixel Fold To Google Bard, Here's What The Tech & Search Giant Announced

Tech giant Google hosted the annual Google I/O 2023 developer conference on May 10, 2023. The software company launched some significant products and showed us a glimpse of some new products like Android 14 along with the expected launches of its first foldable phone Pixel Fold along with Pixel 7A, and Pixel tablet.

CEO Sundar Pichai who was also the host of this event at Shoreline Amphitheater, kickstarted the event by mentioning how the world is moving towards AI and how Google is implementing the technology as well.