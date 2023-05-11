Google I/O 2023 Key Highlights: From Pixel Fold To Google Bard, Here's What The Tech & Search Giant Announced
Google hosted the Google I/O event on 10th May 2023.
Tech giant Google hosted the annual Google I/O 2023 developer conference on May 10, 2023. The software company launched some significant products and showed us a glimpse of some new products like Android 14 along with the expected launches of its first foldable phone Pixel Fold along with Pixel 7A, and Pixel tablet.
CEO Sundar Pichai who was also the host of this event at Shoreline Amphitheater, kickstarted the event by mentioning how the world is moving towards AI and how Google is implementing the technology as well.
Google I/O 2023: Highlights And Key Announcements
Use Google Workspace with AI -
Google hopes to make everything easy for you, especially your work. This is why, Google unveiled the AI integration of . This will help make your presentation and sheets organized and help you create tasks.
Google Bard -
We all have heard that the ChatGpt competitor and Google are working constantly to improve AI implementation. Now, in 180 countries you can use Google Bard and the AI tool will support 40 languages, as stated by the tech giant.
Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet -
The tech giant has finally introduced the mid-range smartphones, Pixel 7a and first-ever foldable phone - Pixel Fold and Google’s first tablet, Pixel Tablet.
WearOs
Google also unveiled how one can use WhatsApp on their smartwatch with the update of the WearOs in the near future. Also, the tech giant mentioned that they will improve the battery life and will add more features in their smartwatch.
Med Palm 2
Google has highlighted Med-PaLM 2, a technology that has been optimized for medical use, allowing it to analyze X-ray images and produce detailed mammography reports on its own. Google plans to offer this advanced technology for testing to a limited group of users over the summer.
Find Your Device With Google
Google has updated its Find My Device network, adding features such as proactive alerts for unknown trackers and compatibility with Apple's AirTag and other Bluetooth trackers. The updates will inform users if their phone detects an unknown tracker moving with them and improve connectivity with other trackers.
Although, there are more features that Google has unveiled like a writing tool and coding tool that can help you. But these are some major technology that Google has introduced.
