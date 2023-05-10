Google I/O 2023 Date, Time, Live Streaming And Google I/O 2022 Highlights
Google's developer conference kicks off on May 10. Here's all you need to know.
The highly anticipated Google I/O 2023 will kick off on Wednesday, May 10. It's a special event for developers mostly but Google will also unviel its latest tech products that will be available to consumers soon.
Here are the details on how and where you can watch the Google I/O and also some major highlights from the Google I/O 2022
Where To Watch Google I/O Keynote?
The event is scheduled to commence on May 10 at 1 PM Eastern Time and 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. This year, the event will occur in person at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, with a restricted live audience. Sundar Pichai will begin the event with a keynote address.
Google will live stream the I/O event on its YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
What Can You Expect At Google I/O?
The upcoming Google I/O event will provide insight into Google's plans for Android, Search, AI, and more. There is also anticipation for the unveiling of new devices like company's first foldable phone -- Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a.
Highlights Of Google I/O 2022 :
In the year 2022, Google I/O made some big announcements and unveiled some amazing devices. Here's a quick recap of every major announcement from the event in 2022 :
Unveiled Google Pixel 6A
Unveiled the sneak peek of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Unveiled the Google smart-watch
Unveiled Pixel Buds Pro and shared the premium features
Announcement of Google Wallet
