Google I/O 2023: Date, Time And How To Watch The Annual Developer Conference Online

It is an annual developer conference held by Google in Mountain View, California. "I/O" in Google I/O stands for Input/Output.

And with just 5 days to go, Google made a big announcement by showcasing teaser video of Pixel Fold - the first foldable phone engineered by Google. More details about Google Pixel Fold will be revealed on May 10 at the Google I/O event.