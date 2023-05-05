Google I/O 2023: Date, Time And How To Watch The Annual Developer Conference Online
Google released the official Google I/O 2023 schedule on April 27, 2023
Google I/O is an annual event held by Google each year, bringing together thousands of developers from around the world.
It is an annual developer conference held by Google in Mountain View, California. "I/O" in Google I/O stands for Input/Output.
And with just 5 days to go, Google made a big announcement by showcasing teaser video of Pixel Fold - the first foldable phone engineered by Google. More details about Google Pixel Fold will be revealed on May 10 at the Google I/O event.
What Is Google I/O?
The event provides an opportunity to learn about the newest and hottest techniques in development, as well as reveal details of upcoming products and services. This year's event is anticipated to be even bigger than last year's with a wide range of topics including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies likely to make an appearance.
When is Google I/O 2023?
Google announced it on their website and mentioned that the event will begin on 10 May 2023.
Upon the announcement, many fans around the world are tuned into social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube as well as on the Google Developers blog.
With each new event comes a chance for attendees to try out upcoming announcements first-hand which will no doubt be something that most attendees look forward to in 2023 at the main venue in Mountain View or one of the multiple online venues available if attending virtually.
How To Watch Google I/O 2023
This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is open to everyone online on May 10, 2023. You can tune in to the livestreamed keynotes, then dive into technical content and learning material on demand. If you're interested in taking part, you can register on the official Google website using your Google account.
But if you'd just like to watch the main keynote, expect to be able to do so without needing to register. The main keynote starts at 10:30 PM IST, so make sure you don't miss out! Closer to the time Google will provide a link that will allow everyone to watch the keynote online no matter where they are.
There are sure to be some great announcements made at this year's event so make sure you check it out!
What To Expect At Google I/O
Google has already raised the bar by announcing about Pixel fold. We can expect more such product announcements on the event day.
To kick off the conference as always, Google will hold its keynote address which will likely dive into a wide range of topics. It could cover anything from AI advancements within the company to new branches of tech like automated driving.
Following this, there will be seminars focusing on the core four sections of Amazon Web Services (SaaS), Google Toolkits, Mobile Application Development, and Cloud Computing.
AI developments have been at the forefront of the tech industry for some time now and it looks like Google plans on using I/O 2021 to make some significant strides in this department. Additionally, attendees can expect plenty of news about Android 14 and ChromeOS, two popular operating systems within Google’s products suite.
All in all, it seems like it’s going to be an exciting event that everyone is sure to enjoy!