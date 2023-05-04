Google Introduces Blue Checkmarks ✔ For Verified Gmail Users
Google says this feature will help users distinguish between messages from legitimate senders and those sent by impersonators.
Google has announced on their blog recently that they will be adding a blue checkmark to certain senders’ names on Gmail to confirm their identity. The company has also introduced a feature called Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), which mandates senders to utilize strong authentication and verify their brand logo to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails.
What Is Blue Checkmark?
The introduction of a blue checkmark verification feature by Google on its Gmail (Google Workspace) platform is an effort towards further strengthening the security and trustworthiness of its users. The feature is based on the BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) which originally required senders to verify their brand logos in order to display them as avatars. Now, with this new update, people will start to notice blue check marks indicating that the recently received message is from genuine or legitimate senders.
The blue check mark verification process requires admins to go through detailed authentication checks ensuring that their brand logo and email are actually from a legitimate sender.
On hovering over the blue check mark, users can find a message confirming that both the email and logo used in the profile picture have been verified. This further adds an extra layer of security for the user preventing them from being fooled by imposters or spammers claiming false identities.
Google stated that incorporating strong email authentication aids in the identification and prevention of spam, while also allowing senders to benefit from their brand trust. This ultimately leads to increased trust in email sources and a more pleasant email environment for all parties involved.