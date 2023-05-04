Google Introduces Blue Checkmarks ✔ For Verified Gmail Users

The introduction of a blue checkmark verification feature by Google on its Gmail (Google Workspace) platform is an effort towards further strengthening the security and trustworthiness of its users. The feature is based on the BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) which originally required senders to verify their brand logos in order to display them as avatars. Now, with this new update, people will start to notice blue check marks indicating that the recently received message is from genuine or legitimate senders.

The blue check mark verification process requires admins to go through detailed authentication checks ensuring that their brand logo and email are actually from a legitimate sender.

On hovering over the blue check mark, users can find a message confirming that both the email and logo used in the profile picture have been verified. This further adds an extra layer of security for the user preventing them from being fooled by imposters or spammers claiming false identities.