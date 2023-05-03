Google Chrome HTTPS Lock Icon Is Going Away: Here's What Is Changing With Your Favorite Browser

Google announced today in a blog post that it will soon remove the lock icon and replace it with a variant of the tune icon.

While first introduced to show that a website was using HTTPS encryption to encrypt connections, the lock symbol is no longer needed given that more than 99% of all web pages are now loaded in Google Chrome over HTTPS.

These also include websites used as landing pages in phishing attacks or other malicious purposes, designed to take advantage of the lock icon to trick the targets into thinking they're safe from attacks

While it won’t necessarily make websites unsafe, this visual change is likely to confuse website visitors who rely on the lock icon to determine whether or not a site is secure.