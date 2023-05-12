Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Key Differences Between AI Platforms

Google launched its AI chatbot Bard in over 180 countries, including India. The company made the announcement about the launch of the ChatGPT rival at the Google I/O 2023 event on Wednesday.

Let's take a look at both Bard and ChatGPT and the key differences between them.

Bard is a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. Bard is trained on massive text data to provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

GPT stands for "Generative Pre-trained Transformer", which is a type of machine learning model designed for natural language processing (NLP) tasks. GPT models are "pre-trained" on massive text data, such as web pages, books, and articles.

In short, ChatGPT and Bard are similar, with users typing in a query to receive a humanlike response.