Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Key Differences Between AI Platforms
Bard and ChatGPT are both large language models, but they have some key differences.
Google launched its AI chatbot Bard in over 180 countries, including India. The company made the announcement about the launch of the ChatGPT rival at the Google I/O 2023 event on Wednesday.
Let's take a look at both Bard and ChatGPT and the key differences between them.
Bard is a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. Bard is trained on massive text data to provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.
GPT stands for "Generative Pre-trained Transformer", which is a type of machine learning model designed for natural language processing (NLP) tasks. GPT models are "pre-trained" on massive text data, such as web pages, books, and articles.
In short, ChatGPT and Bard are similar, with users typing in a query to receive a humanlike response.
ChatGPT vs Bard: Key Difference
Bard and ChatGPT are both large language models, but they have some key differences. Here are some of the key differences between ChatGPT vs Bard.
Company
ChatGPT is developed by OpenAI Microsoft while Bard AI is developed by Google
Language model
The language model for ChatGPT is GPT-3.5/GPT-4 (ChatGPT Plus) while Bard operates on LaMDA language model.
Prompts
ChatGPT organises prompts in conversations which is displayed in the sidebar. This handy approach encourages users to work with ChatGPT in longer chats around specific topics. Bard lets you give prompts via voice using your device's microphone which gives a hands-free experience and also offers a "Google it" button to continue research outside of Bard.
Languages
ChatGPT is available in English, Spanish, Korean, Mandarin, Italian, and Japanese languages while Bard is available in English.
Coding
ChatGPT is adept at giving coding prompt while Bard is still in a learning phase.
Data source
ChatGPT's sources end with 2021 data while Bard continually draws information from the internet.
Conversational learning
ChatGPT can learn from the conversations it has with people, whereas Bard does this in a much more limited way at the moment.
Drafts
ChatGPT produces a single answer to each query while Bard can produce multiple responses to queries you pose to it.
Creativity
ChatGPT is more creative than Bard, and it is better at generating new ideas and text formats.
Bard is a more accurate and informative language model, while ChatGPT is more creative and versatile. Which one is better for you depends on your needs. If you need a language model for research or education, Bard is a good choice. If you need a language model for creative writing or content generation, ChatGPT is a good choice.