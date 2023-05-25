Motorola Edge 40 To Go On Sale On May 30 On Flipkart

Motorola launched a new feature-loaded smartphone - Motorola Edge 40 in India under Rs. 30,000.

Motorola Edge 40 will be world's slimmest IP68 rated 5g phone and world's first MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The phone comes with a 144Hz pOLED display, powerful 50MP camera system, fast charging, & more.

Motorola Edge 40 comes in 4 vibrant colors namely - Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, Viva Magneta.

It is priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart on May 30. If you are considering buying this 5G phone, read on for more information.