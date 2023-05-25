Motorola Edge 40 To Go On Sale On May 30 On Flipkart
Dubbed as the 'World’s Most Flamboyant Performer', Motorola Edge 40 will be available for Rs 29,999
Motorola launched a new feature-loaded smartphone - Motorola Edge 40 in India under Rs. 30,000.
Motorola Edge 40 will be world's slimmest IP68 rated 5g phone and world's first MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. The phone comes with a 144Hz pOLED display, powerful 50MP camera system, fast charging, & more.
Motorola Edge 40 comes in 4 vibrant colors namely - Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, Viva Magneta.
It is priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart on May 30. If you are considering buying this 5G phone, read on for more information.
Discover endless storage with #motorolaedge40. 256GB UFS 3.1 storage holds your movies, music & photos effortlessly. 8GB LPDDR4X RAM enables seamless app switching. #FindYourEdge at just â¹29,999 as sale starts 30th May on @flipkart,https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW & leading retail stores— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 24, 2023
Here Are Some Features Of Motorola Edge 40:
50 MP Camera with OIS
This phone has a 50 MP camera with OIS, a 360-degree Horizon Lock for videos, a 13 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a macro vision lens for clear details.
32 MP Selfie Camera
The 32 MP front camera takes clear selfies and the Quad Pixel technology improves low-light pictures by integrating every four pixels into one.
Family Space Safety Feature
Family Spaces allows everyone in the family to access apps and profiles in a safe environment for kids to learn and grow.
Moto Secure for Enhanced Security
Protect your phone's privacy with Moto Secure, which adds an extra layer of security to Google Play downloads.
Improved with Android 13
The new Android 13 version has personalized options for app customization and improved security features.
Unparalleled Network Speed with 14 5G Bands
Enjoy seamless and fast network connectivity with 14 5G bands and WiFi 6 networks, wherever you are.