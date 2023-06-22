Realme 11 Pro 5G Offer On Flipkart: Price Starts At Rs. 22,999

BQPrimeTechnologyRealme 11 Pro 5G Offer On Flipkart: Price Starts At Rs. 22,999
Grab the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphone at Flipkart now

22 Jun 2023, 5:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. Source: Realme Website</p></div>
Smartphone giant Realme recently released its new phone series realme11 pro+ 5G and the phone is now available on Flipkart at a very affordable price of Rs 22,999*.  This 5G phone has some amazing features like a 200MP camera with OIS Superzoom, with massive battery backup and enhanced storage. Here is what Flipkart is offering you on this phone.

* price for 128 GB ROM & considering available offers

realme India took to Twitter to announce this offer.

Flipkart Offer On Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: 

If you purchase this phone with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get up to 5% of cashback. Flipkart is also providing an extra Rs 2000 off as a special price. 

If you are a HDFC or a SBI debit or credit card users then you can get an additional Rs 1000 off.

You can also purchase this phone through EMI with plans starting at Rs 844/month for 128 GB phone and Rs 4667/month for 256 GB phone.

Realme 11 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications

  • Available in three colors - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige

  • Available in two options - 8 GB RAM I 256 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM I 128 GB ROM

  • 200 MP OIS Superzoom Camera

  • 8MP Ultra-wide Camera

  • 5000mAh Battery + 100W SuperVooc charge

  • Premium vegan leather design

  • 120Hz curved vision display

