Realme 11 Pro 5G Offer On Flipkart: Price Starts At Rs. 22,999
Grab the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G smartphone at Flipkart now
Smartphone giant Realme recently released its new phone series realme11 pro+ 5G and the phone is now available on Flipkart at a very affordable price of Rs 22,999*. This 5G phone has some amazing features like a 200MP camera with OIS Superzoom, with massive battery backup and enhanced storage. Here is what Flipkart is offering you on this phone.
* price for 128 GB ROM & considering available offers
realme India took to Twitter to announce this offer.
IT'S RAINING OFFERS! Grab the #realme11ProSeries5G starting at just â¹22,999*, up to 6 Months No Cost EMI.— realme (@realmeIndia) June 22, 2023
And wait! Some awesome surprises are coming your way too. Stay tuned! #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel
Buy now: https://t.co/GZ4biN5MCn pic.twitter.com/y7z7piwb9w
Flipkart Offer On Realme 11 Pro+ 5G:
If you purchase this phone with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get up to 5% of cashback. Flipkart is also providing an extra Rs 2000 off as a special price.
If you are a HDFC or a SBI debit or credit card users then you can get an additional Rs 1000 off.
You can also purchase this phone through EMI with plans starting at Rs 844/month for 128 GB phone and Rs 4667/month for 256 GB phone.
Realme 11 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications
Available in three colors - Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige
Available in two options - 8 GB RAM I 256 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM I 128 GB ROM
200 MP OIS Superzoom Camera
8MP Ultra-wide Camera
5000mAh Battery + 100W SuperVooc charge
Premium vegan leather design
120Hz curved vision display