Realme 11 Pro 5G Offer On Flipkart: Price Starts At Rs. 22,999

If you purchase this phone with the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get up to 5% of cashback. Flipkart is also providing an extra Rs 2000 off as a special price.

If you are a HDFC or a SBI debit or credit card users then you can get an additional Rs 1000 off.

You can also purchase this phone through EMI with plans starting at Rs 844/month for 128 GB phone and Rs 4667/month for 256 GB phone.