'More Laughs From This App Than...': Elon Musk Tweets As Threads Crosses 100 Million Users Mark
Threads has 100 million registered users, less than a week after it was launched.
Amid his war of words with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the launch of Twitter-rival Threads app, Elon Musk on Monday said that users on his social media platform "will get more laughs" from Twitter than everything else combined.
In a tweet, Musk added, "But I have to warn you … don’t be shocked … there’s some negative stuff too."
Threads has 100 million registered users, less than a week after it was launched. According to a report in The Verge, as of Thursday, there have been more than 95 million posts and 190 million likes shared on Threads app.
You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023
Meanwhile, in a separate tweet on July 9, Musk went on to call Mark Zuckerberg a "cuck". The term is known to be derogatory and it means "a weak or servile man."
Musk was responding to a tweet by user '@fentasyl'. The account shared a screenshot of a Threads conversation between fast food chain Wendy’s and Mark Zuckerberg. Take a look:
Last week, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform threatened legal action against Meta Platforms over its new app.
According to news outleft Semafor, Twitter accused the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant of poaching former employees to create a “copycat” application.
Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accusing the company of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” Semafor reported.
Elon Musk said that "competition is fine, cheating is not."
Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, told Semafor that Twitter’s accusations are baseless. “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino took a jibe at Threads by tweeting that "We're often imitated -- but the Twitter community can never be duplicated."