'More Laughs From This App Than...': Elon Musk Tweets As Threads Crosses 100 Million Users Mark

Amid his war of words with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the launch of Twitter-rival Threads app, Elon Musk on Monday said that users on his social media platform "will get more laughs" from Twitter than everything else combined.

In a tweet, Musk added, "But I have to warn you … don’t be shocked … there’s some negative stuff too."

Threads has 100 million registered users, less than a week after it was launched. According to a report in The Verge, as of Thursday, there have been more than 95 million posts and 190 million likes shared on Threads app.