Flix, Owner Of Greyhound To Launch Bus Services In India In 2024
Flix, the global travel provider, announces plans to expand FlixBus operations to India in 2024.
Flix, the global provider of affordable and sustainable travel options, has revealed its ambitious plans to extend its FlixBus operations to India.
In an official announcement made via Twitter on Thursday, the company expressed its intent to introduce the first inter-city green lines in early 2024, marking the expansion into its 42nd country worldwide.
The company currently operates in 40 countries, serving over 5,500 destinations globally.
Following the remarkable success of Flix services in Europe, the Americas, and Türkiye, the travel tech unicorn aims to replicate its business model in India, a country renowned for having one of the largest bus markets on the planet.
Flix has not yet announced specific details about its India operations, such as the routes it will serve or the number of buses it will deploy.
Notably, Flix plans to launch FlixBus operations in Chile during the latter half of 2023 before commencing its Indian venture the following year.
About Flix
Flix is a global mobility company that provides affordable and sustainable travel options. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Flix operates a network of buses in Europe, the Americas, and Türkiye. The company also offers car sharing and ride-hailing services in select markets.