'FleeceGPT' Apps Masquerading As ChatGPT-Based Chatbots Scamming Users To Rake In Cash: Sophos Report
A new report from cybersecurity firm Sophos has revealed that it had uncovered multiple apps impersonating as legitimate, ChatGPT-based chatbots to overcharge users and bring in thousands of dollars a month.
These fake apps fall into a category known as 'fleeceware' or apps that toy with the limits of what’s allowed on the Google Play and Apple App Store, Sophas said.
Sophos also shared its findings on Twitter and revealed that these apps use coercive tactics and social engineering to convince users to sign up for an overpriced subscription for a service that’s offered free somewhere else.
"So, while OpenAI offers the basic functionality of ChatGPT for free online, developers are charging anywhere from $10 a month to $70.00 a year for AI assistants they claim are based on ChatGPT’s algorithm," the cybersecurity firm said.
Then they use intrusive advertising and other features to make the free version barely useable and to push the user toward the subscription that can cost hundreds of dollars a year.
Some of the apps mentioned in the Sophos report titled "'FleeceGPT’ Mobile Apps Target AI-Curious to Rake in Cash" are -
Open Chat GBT - AI Chatbot App on Google Play Store
Ask AI Assistant - Chat GBT's iOS version on Apple App Store
GAI Assistant on Apple App Store
Genie AI Chatbot on Apple App Store
AI Chatbot-Open Chat Writer on Apple App Store
The company said that it has reported the apps they found to Google and Apple.
"Some we were investigating were pulled from the store before we could report them. Google has responded and removed some of the apps we found, and Apple has acknowledged our input on the apps though no action has been taken at this time. We also reported ads for these apps on platforms where we found them," Sophos said.