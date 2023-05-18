'FleeceGPT' Apps Masquerading As ChatGPT-Based Chatbots Scamming Users To Rake In Cash: Sophos Report

A new report from cybersecurity firm Sophos has revealed that it had uncovered multiple apps impersonating as legitimate, ChatGPT-based chatbots to overcharge users and bring in thousands of dollars a month.

These fake apps fall into a category known as 'fleeceware' or apps that toy with the limits of what’s allowed on the Google Play and Apple App Store, Sophas said.

Sophos also shared its findings on Twitter and revealed that these apps use coercive tactics and social engineering to convince users to sign up for an overpriced subscription for a service that’s offered free somewhere else.

"So, while OpenAI offers the basic functionality of ChatGPT for free online, developers are charging anywhere from $10 a month to $70.00 a year for AI assistants they claim are based on ChatGPT’s algorithm," the cybersecurity firm said.

Then they use intrusive advertising and other features to make the free version barely useable and to push the user toward the subscription that can cost hundreds of dollars a year.