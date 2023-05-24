What Is TAFCOP Portal? Here's How To Use It To Check Number Of Mobile Connections Issued In Your Name

To empower and help mobile subscribers in India, the central government launched the Sanchar Saathi portal. This citizen centric initiative of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) aims to strengthen security and increase awareness of mobile users in the country.

By using Sanchar Saathi, citizens can know about the mobile connections issued in their name, get disconnected the connections not required by them, block/trace lost mobile phones and check genuineness of devices while buying a new/old mobile phone. Sanchar Saathi contains various modules like CEIR, TAFCOP etc.

In this article, we will take a look at TAFCOP, its uses and how to use it.