What Is TAFCOP Portal? Here's How To Use It To Check Number Of Mobile Connections Issued In Your Name
TAFCOP also facilitates reporting the mobile connection(s) which are either not required or not taken by the subscriber.
To empower and help mobile subscribers in India, the central government launched the Sanchar Saathi portal. This citizen centric initiative of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) aims to strengthen security and increase awareness of mobile users in the country.
By using Sanchar Saathi, citizens can know about the mobile connections issued in their name, get disconnected the connections not required by them, block/trace lost mobile phones and check genuineness of devices while buying a new/old mobile phone. Sanchar Saathi contains various modules like CEIR, TAFCOP etc.
In this article, we will take a look at TAFCOP, its uses and how to use it.
What is TAFCOP?
The Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal enables a mobile subscriber to check the number of mobile connections taken in his/her name. As per the information on Sanchar Saathi portal, it also facilitates to report the mobile connection(s) which are either not required or not taken by the subscriber.
Features Of TAFCOP
TAFCOP offers various tools to manage and secure mobile connections, including the following.
A mobile subscriber with over 9 connections will receive an SMS. He/She can then take action by logging into the portal.
An individual can report any suspicious activity on his/her mobile connection through the TAFCOP portal. All they have to do is submit a complaint online and track its status using the Ticket ID Ref No provided.
After logging into the portal, an individual has the option to check the status of his/her requests through the "request status" feature. To do so, they will need to provide a "Ticket ID Ref No."
Mobile users have the option to deactivate or block previously issued mobile numbers that are no longer in use.
Subscribers have the option to access the TAFCOP portal to verify the number of active and inactive mobile numbers.
How To Use TAFCOP Portal?
These are the steps you need to follow to find out information about your number :
Go to https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser/
Click the link and enter your mobile number in the box on the TAFCOP portal homepage.
Then enter the captcha, validate it and request for an OTP
You will get an OTP.
After you enter the OTP, you will see a list of mobile sim cards linked to your Aadhaar card.
How To Report Your Number from TAFCOP Portal?
Use the mobile number list to identify any suspicious numbers not authorized by you.
Check the box next to the identified mobile number and choose the option below.
This is not my number
Required
Not required
Choose "This is not my number" if it's not yours, or "Not required" if you don't need it. Then click "Report".
Your request will be processed by the Department of Telecommunication, which will order the number to be blocked or deactivated.
Upon completion of the request, a reference ID will be provided for future use. But there are a few things consumers need to remember:
If one is using a corporate number - Corporate mobile connections may result in a lengthy list of all connections under a company ID.