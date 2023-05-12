Facebook Parent Meta Launches 'AI Sandbox' For Advertisers; Full Details Here
Meta also introduced new Meta Advantage features that will allow advertisers to take advantage of AI quicker.
Facebook parent company Meta on Thursday announced 'AI Sandbox' to improve the performance of ads for businesses.
Meta unveiled the AI Sandbox at an event in New York and called it "testing playground for early versions of new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools."
"To start, we are building tools like text variation, background generation and image outcropping to do things like make an ad’s text more engaging or improve parts of its creative," the company said in a statement.
Text Variation: Generates multiple versions of text to highlight the important points of an advertiser’s copy, giving advertisers choice to try different messages for certain audiences.
Background Generation: Creates background images from text inputs, allowing advertisers to try various backgrounds more quickly and diversify their creative assets.
Image Outcropping: Adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like Stories or Reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.
"In July, we will begin gradually expanding access to more advertisers with plans to add some of these features into our products later this year," Meta said.
According to a Bloomberg report, Meta also introduced a new AI-based model that can help businesses predict the performance of ads using a bigger data set than previously.
The company also introduced new Meta Advantage features that will allow advertisers to take advantage of AI quicker, give them more flexibility in the creative they use and help them measure what’s working.