Facebook Parent Meta Launches 'AI Sandbox' For Advertisers; Full Details Here

Facebook parent company Meta on Thursday announced 'AI Sandbox' to improve the performance of ads for businesses.

Meta unveiled the AI Sandbox at an event in New York and called it "testing playground for early versions of new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools."

"To start, we are building tools like text variation, background generation and image outcropping to do things like make an ad’s text more engaging or improve parts of its creative," the company said in a statement.