Elon Musk Announces New Features For Twitter; Encrypted DMs, Video Chat And More
The features announced by Elon Musk are similar to the ones available on Meta's Facebook and Instagram.
Twitter's Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday announced a bunch of new features for the social media app.
In a tweet, Musk said that a user can DM reply to any message in the thread and use any emoji reaction. He also said that voice and video chat will be coming soon on the platform which will enable users to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them their phone number.
Musk informed that the release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen by tomorrow. The features announced by Elon Musk are similar to the ones available on Meta's Facebook and Instagram.
With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023
Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even ifâ¦
Last year, Musk had tweeted about "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which included features like encrypted DMs, longform tweets etc.
Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022
Twitter’s Cleansing Drive
Twitter Chief Musk on Monday announced that it is purging accounts that have had no activity for several years.
"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," he said in a tweet. While replying to a user, Musk also said that inactive accounts will be archived.