Elon Musk Announces New Features For Twitter; Encrypted DMs, Video Chat And More

Twitter's Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday announced a bunch of new features for the social media app.

In a tweet, Musk said that a user can DM reply to any message in the thread and use any emoji reaction. He also said that voice and video chat will be coming soon on the platform which will enable users to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them their phone number.

Musk informed that the release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen by tomorrow. The features announced by Elon Musk are similar to the ones available on Meta's Facebook and Instagram.