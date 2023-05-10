BQPrimeTechnologyElon Musk Announces New Features For Twitter; Encrypted DMs, Video Chat And More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk Announces New Features For Twitter; Encrypted DMs, Video Chat And More

The features announced by Elon Musk are similar to the ones available on Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

10 May 2023, 12:54 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter's Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday announced a bunch of new features for the social media app.

In a tweet, Musk said that a user can DM reply to any message in the thread and use any emoji reaction. He also said that voice and video chat will be coming soon on the platform which will enable users to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them their phone number.

Musk informed that the release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen by tomorrow. The features announced by Elon Musk are similar to the ones available on Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

Last year, Musk had tweeted about "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which included features like encrypted DMs, longform tweets etc.

Twitter’s Cleansing Drive  

Twitter Chief Musk on Monday announced that it is purging accounts that have had no activity for several years.

"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," he said in a tweet. While replying to a user, Musk also said that inactive accounts will be archived.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Tech News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT