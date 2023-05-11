CERT-In Issues Advisory On Security Implications Of AI-Language Based Applications; Details Here

CERT-In stated the various uses of the AI language-based applications in its advisory, adding that people are using these to understand, interpret, and enumerate cyber security contexts, to review security events and logs, to interpret malicious codes and malware samples etc.

"The applications have the potential to be used in vulnerability scanning, translation of security code from one language to another or transfer of code into natural languages, performing security audit of the codes, VAPT, or integration of application with SOC and SIEMs for monitoring reviewing, and generating alerts," the advisory said.

However, as per CERT-In, AI-based applications can also be used by threat actors to conduct various malicious activities such as: