BGMI Game To Resume In India Soon; Govt Says Final Decision After '3-Month Trial Approval'

South Korea's Krafton Inc. on Friday said that its popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is making a comeback in India and will be available for download soon.

Last year, the government asked for the removal of the battle-royale format game from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store due to security reasons.

In a statement on its Instagram page, Krafton thanked the Indian authorities for permitting them to restart the operations of BGMI.

However, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that a final decision on BGMI's comeback in India will be taken after a 3-month trial.

"We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken," Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.