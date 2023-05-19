BGMI Game To Resume In India Soon; Govt Says Final Decision After '3-Month Trial Approval'
Last year, govt asked for the removal of BGMI from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store due to security reasons.
South Korea's Krafton Inc. on Friday said that its popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is making a comeback in India and will be available for download soon.
Last year, the government asked for the removal of the battle-royale format game from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store due to security reasons.
In a statement on its Instagram page, Krafton thanked the Indian authorities for permitting them to restart the operations of BGMI.
However, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that a final decision on BGMI's comeback in India will be taken after a 3-month trial.
"We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken," Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.
Source: Twitter/@Rajeev_GoI
"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the Indian authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc., as a responsible South Korean company that abides by the law, has put in place several measures to ensure compliance to all Indian laws. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we maintain the highest possible standards," Krafton said in a statement.
Backed by Chinese company Tencent, Krafton launched BGMI in India following the ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in 2020.