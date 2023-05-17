Ads Featuring Celebrities' And Influencers Among The Top Violations - ASCI Annual Complaints Report

The Advertising Standards Council of India on Wednesday shared its annual report 2022-23 where they have investigated 7928 ads.

75% of violative ads were spotted on Digital media raising concerns about the online safety of consumers, the report said. The remaining ads belonged to print (21%), TV (3%), and others (1%).

The violations in the digital media channels were scattered among Instagram (33%), Facebook (31%), Websites (22%), YouTube (12%), and others (2%).

The report highlighted the key industries that violated advertising norms. They are gaming, education, healthcare, crypto, and personal care etc.