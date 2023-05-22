Apple Releases '2022 App Store Transparency Report'; Here Are The Key Highlights
There were a total of 1,783,232 apps on the Apple App Store as of 2022, the company has revealed.
In the '2022 App Store Transparency Report' published recently, Apple said the report provides data about how the company operates the App Store in 175 countries and regions where it’s available.
The tech giant said it removed 186,195 apps from the App Store last year and Games (38,883), Utilities (20,045), and Business (16,997) categories contributed the most.
Apple also said that it removed 1,474 apps from the App Store after receiving complaints from governments of several countries. Out of the 1,474 apps, China asked for the removal of 1435 apps. Indian government asked Apple to remove 14 apps, followed by Pakistan (10) and Russia (7).
The report provided data on app rejections and removals, stating that a significant number of app submissions (1,679,694) were rejected due to violations of the App Store Review Guidelines.
Performance-related issues caused 1,018,415 rejections, with safety, business, design, legal, and miscellaneous reasons being other categories. Despite the high number of rejections, 253,466 apps were eventually approved after initial rejection.
Apple terminated 282,036,628 customer accounts to prevent fraudulent transactions worth $2,090,195,480, showcasing their commitment to customer security. The App Store received an average of 656,739,889 visitors per week, with the app and redownload counts at 747,873,877 and 1,539,274,266, respectively.
Automatic app updates amounted to 40,876,798,492, while manual updates totaled 512,545,816 per week.
