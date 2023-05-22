Apple Releases '2022 App Store Transparency Report'; Here Are The Key Highlights

There were a total of 1,783,232 apps on the Apple App Store as of 2022, the company has revealed.

In the '2022 App Store Transparency Report' published recently, Apple said the report provides data about how the company operates the App Store in 175 countries and regions where it’s available.

The tech giant said it removed 186,195 apps from the App Store last year and Games (38,883), Utilities (20,045), and Business (16,997) categories contributed the most.

Apple also said that it removed 1,474 apps from the App Store after receiving complaints from governments of several countries. Out of the 1,474 apps, China asked for the removal of 1435 apps. Indian government asked Apple to remove 14 apps, followed by Pakistan (10) and Russia (7).