Apple And Google Join Forces To Combat Misuse Of Unwanted Tracking
Apple and Google have announced a joint effort to combat the misuse of Bluetooth-tracking devices, such as Apple's AirTags, for stalking and other malicious purposes. The companies have submitted a new proposed industry specification that will require products to be compatible with "unauthorized tracking detection and alerts" across both Android and iOS platforms.
This new standard aims to increase safety measures and prevent the use of tracking devices for nefarious purposes. While AirTags already notify Apple users when an unwanted AirTag is nearby, the proposal would implement this feature across all tracking devices. Other companies that manufacture similar Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices, have expressed their support for the new proposed standard.
AirTags were released by Apple in 2021 as a device that allows users to easily locate their belongings, such as keys or luggage. However, these products have been misused to stalk people and steal cars. The built-in alarm of AirTags is not always effective, as listings for "Silent AirTags" have been found on sites, which remove the built-in speaker, making them easier to slip into someone's belongings undetected
Apple expects the new safety features to be ready by the end of 2023 and will be supported in future versions of iOS and Android. The joint effort between Apple and Google is a significant step towards increasing safety measures and preventing the misuse of Bluetooth-tracking devices.