Apple And Google Join Forces To Combat Misuse Of Unwanted Tracking

AirTags were released by Apple in 2021 as a device that allows users to easily locate their belongings, such as keys or luggage. However, these products have been misused to stalk people and steal cars. The built-in alarm of AirTags is not always effective, as listings for "Silent AirTags" have been found on sites, which remove the built-in speaker, making them easier to slip into someone's belongings undetected