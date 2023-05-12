Android 14 Beta 2: List Of Eligible Devices, Features And More
Android 14 Beta 2 includes enhancements around camera and media, privacy and security, system UI, and developer productivity.
Google has made Android 14 Beta's 2nd version available to non pixel phones as well.
According to a blog on Android's website, Beta 2 includes enhancements around camera and media, privacy and security, system UI, and developer productivity.
List Of Devices That Supports Android 14 Beta
iQOO - iQOO 11
Lenovo
Nothing - Nothing Phone (1)
OnePlus - OnePlus 11
OPPO
Realme - Realme GT Pro 2
Tecno
vivo - vivo X90 Pro
Xiaomi - Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 12T
Pixel 4a (5G)
Pixel 5
Pixel 5a
Pixel 6
Pixel 6 Pro
Pixel 6a
Pixel 7
Pixel 7 Pro
How To Download Android 14 Beta Version
Pixel phone users can access Android 14 beta OS through the Android developer's platform, while other Android users can download the latest beta 2 updates from their respective company's website.
Features Of Android 14 beta 2
Android 14 Beta 2 is the latest version of the popular mobile operating system and it brings numerous features, performance upgrades, and privacy enhancements. The most compelling aspect of the update is its improvements to camera use and media-sharing options.
With Ultra HDR photos, users can get more detailed images with greater contrast and clarity. Additionally, there have been improvements to Health Connect, allowing for better access to medical records. Furthermore, camera operations have seen an upgrade with new auto-suggestions in photo mode.
When it comes to privacy and security updates, Android 14 Beta 2 sees several breakthroughs. There is improved encryption for text messaging and additional USB audio support as well.