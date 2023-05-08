Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Today: Best Deals on Smartphones On Last Day Of The Sale
May 8 marks the last day of the bumper 'Great Summer Sale' by Amazon.
Today is the last day of the Biggest Summer Sale and if you haven’t checked anything out yet then this is your chance to make more of it.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale in 2023 is giving you the ideal opportunity to purchase all your desired products at a discounted rate. This is especially beneficial for Prime members, as several exclusive promotions are exclusively available to them, along with attractive rates and cashback incentives. With huge discounts available on items from top brands like Samsung, Philips, iQOO and more, shopping here provides an incredible amount of savings while also offering quick returns and payments.
Here Are Some Best Deals on Top Phones On The Last Day Of Amazon Great Summer Sale
1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The phone offers you a stylish look and a great camera and is now available on Amazon in multiple colors. 8GB RAM and 128 GB Storage with a triple rear camera and 4500 MAH battery.
The market price of this phone is Rs 74,999 but today on Amazon you can get this for Rs 26,990, which is good 64% discount.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also available in colors like Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Blue.
2. One Plus Nord CE Lite 5G
The 5G phone offers you a 108 MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; a Front (Selfie) Camera: with 16MP and multiple cameras functions like Panoramic, Macro modes, and many more. 5000 MAH battery so you don’t have to be worried about charging it often.
The market price of this phone is Rs 24,999 but on Amazon, you can get this phone for Rs 19,999
One Plus Nord CE Lite 5G is available in colors like chromatic gray and pastel lime. You can get this phone on EMI as well.
3. Realme Narzo N55
Charge your phone in just 29 minutes! Realme’s this phone is famous for not only its battery backup but for fast charging speed as well. 4GB RAM and Super-high resolution 64 MP AI Camera that is perfect for outdoor shoots.
You can get this phone on Amazon today at Rs 10,999. The market price of this phone is Rs 12,999 which means you can save up to 15% on your purchase with the option of No Cost EMI.
Realme Narzo N55 is available in following colors like Prime Blue and Prime Black.