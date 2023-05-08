Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Today: Best Deals on Smartphones On Last Day Of The Sale

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The phone offers you a stylish look and a great camera and is now available on Amazon in multiple colors. 8GB RAM and 128 GB Storage with a triple rear camera and 4500 MAH battery.

The market price of this phone is Rs 74,999 but today on Amazon you can get this for Rs 26,990, which is good 64% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also available in colors like Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Blue.