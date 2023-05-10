Amazon Anywhere Launched: What Is It And How To Use It?
The service is starting with Niantic's augmented reality game Peridot. Read more details below.
On Tuesday, Amazon introduced "Amazon Anywhere," a shopping experience that enables customers to purchase physical products from the e-commerce company within various environments, including video games, virtual worlds, and mobile apps.
The service is starting with Niantic's augmented reality game Peridot. The game features unique virtual pets powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and it’s now available on iOS and Android devices, according to Amazon.
This means players can search, discover, and purchase products from Amazon without having to leave the game or app.
How does Amazon Anywhere Work?
Peridot offers the convenience of in-app purchases for items. Peridot players have the option to connect their Amazon account to the game and buy merchandise such as t-shirts while experiencing augmented reality.
Customization options for the shirts include fit type, color, and size. The app displays the final price and estimated delivery date before checkout. Through AR, players can interact with the animals by feeding, playing, and walking them.
Products will ship to users like any other purchase from Amazon, and they can track and manage orders via the Amazon app, the company said in a blog post.
Amazon Anywhere For Creators
Amazon offers a platform for creators to curate their own merchandise and products from a wide selection, accessible to developers of virtual worlds, video games, and mobile apps worldwide.
Developers and creators have the ability to expand their in-game or in-app settings to provide more than just digital goods. This creates a new avenue for engaging their audience without the concerns of selecting, shipping, or fulfilling physical products. Amazon only let you offer on creating experiences.