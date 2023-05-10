Amazon Anywhere Launched: What Is It And How To Use It?

On Tuesday, Amazon introduced "Amazon Anywhere," a shopping experience that enables customers to purchase physical products from the e-commerce company within various environments, including video games, virtual worlds, and mobile apps.

The service is starting with Niantic's augmented reality game Peridot. The game features unique virtual pets powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and it’s now available on iOS and Android devices, according to Amazon.

This means players can search, discover, and purchase products from Amazon without having to leave the game or app.