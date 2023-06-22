Air India Recruitment 2023: Check Job Positions, Date, Time, And Venue For The Walk-In Interviews
Air India has announced a walk-in recruitment drive in Kochi for various digital and technology roles.
Air India, the renowned airline owned by Tata Group, has initiated a walk-in recruitment drive in Kochi, inviting aspiring individuals to join their esteemed team.
The company took to Twitter to announce the dates for the walk-in interviews, which are set to take place on July 1, 2023.
This presents an excellent opportunity for those looking for career growth and development in the field of digital and technology roles within the aviation industry.
In a tweet from their official Twitter account, Air India stated, "#FlyAI: Join the Air India family and take your career to new heights! Walk in for cutting-edge digital & technology roles and come soar with us! For more details, visit our career page at http://bit.ly/3MPgVD0."
Air India Recruitment: Date And Time
The walk-in interviews will be held on 1st of July, 2023 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Air India Recruitment: City And Venue
The walk-in interviews are scheduled at the Novotel located in Kakkanad, in Kochi.
Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Air India's career page for further details and registration information.
Air India Job Vacancy
Air India aims to fill several positions with individuals possessing diverse skills and experiences in the Digitial and Technology fields. The available positions are:
AEM Architect (12+ years) & Developer (2+ years)
MarTech Lead with AEM experience (12+ years)
MarTech Architect (12+ years) & Developer (6+ years) with AEM experience
Power BI Developers (2-5 years) and Senior Power BI Developers (6-12 years)
Data Engineer (2+ years)
Data Scientist (2+ years)
Microsoft .Net Core Developer (2-4 years)
Python Developer (2-4 years)
Full Stack Architect (10+ years) & Developer (2+ years) with deep Angular and Java/Node knowledge
Android Architect (10+ years) & Developer (2+ years) with Kotlin and Java expertise
API Architect (10+ years) & Developer (2+ years) with exposure to microservice development and Java Spring Boot expertise (Amadeus DAPI expertise or Loyalty APIs expertise preferred)
Microsoft Chatbot Architect (10+ years) & Developer (2+ years) with LUIS/CLU/ChatGPT
Junior & Senior QA Automation Engineers (2+ years) (Airline Industry experience)
Prospective applicants are advised to prepare their resumes and relevant documents, and make their way to the Novotel in Kakkanad, Kochi on July 1st, 2023.
Candidates are also advised to visit the official website for more detailed updates and information on the Air India recruitment drive.