AI Scam Alert: Scammer Uses Deepfake Technology To Steal 5 Crores; Check Details Here

A surge has been observed in the number of AI-driven scams across the world. Recently, a man from Northern China was trapped in an ugly scam that involved deepfake technology.

This incident has stunned authorities and people as AI misuse of this propensity can aggravate financial crime ratios across the world.

China and other countries are monitoring AI activities with the increasing number of AI-driven frauds in the financial industry. Let's find out more about this incident