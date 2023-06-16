Instagram New Feature: How To Add Music To Instagram Notes? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Instagram users can now add 30-second music clips to Instagram Notes.

Making the announcement on his Meta Channel on Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, "You can now add 30-sec clips of your favorite songs to Notes on Instagram. Shoutout to my daughters for leveling up my music taste."

When Instagram rolled out Notes last year, users were allowed to share their thoughts in 60 characters using only text and emojis.