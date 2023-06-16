Instagram New Feature: How To Add Music To Instagram Notes? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
When Instagram rolled out Notes last year, users were allowed to share their thoughts in 60 characters using only text and emojis
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Instagram users can now add 30-second music clips to Instagram Notes.
Making the announcement on his Meta Channel on Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, "You can now add 30-sec clips of your favorite songs to Notes on Instagram. Shoutout to my daughters for leveling up my music taste."
How To Add Music On Instagram Notes?
For users eager to explore this new functionality, adding music to Instagram Notes is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide:
Launch the Instagram app on your device.
Navigate to the Chats section.
Tap on the "+" icon located at the top left corner of your screen, labelled as "your notes."
Select "Add Music" from the options presented.
Browse through the available tracks and choose the one you wish to include.
Accompany the music with a text message or an emoji to complete the process.
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels
Instagram also launched the broadcast channels feature globally. According to the photo sharing platform, the feature will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale.
"To help creators deepen their connections with their followers, in February we began testing . Broadcast channels are a public one-to-many messaging tool that creators can invite all of their followers into and share text, video and photo updates," Meta said in a statement.
"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls," the company said.
How To Join A Broadcast Channel On Instagram?
Access the broadcast channel link via a creator’s Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel.
Tap “Join broadcast channel.” People who are not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so.
After joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share a link to their favourite creators’ broadcast channels so friends can follow and join.