77% Of AI Voice Scam Victims Lost Money: Here's How You Can Protect Yourself Against AI Voice Clone Scams

According to McAfee's research , scammers are using AI technology for voice cloning to send fake voicemails or make fake calls, posing as someone in distress. With 70% of adults unsure of their ability in identifying the cloned version, this technique is becoming more popular.

Research shows that a significant percentage of respondents (45%) would respond to a voicemail or voice note from a friend or loved one who claims to need money.

The likelihood of a response is higher if the request appears to come from a partner or spouse (40%), parent (31%), or child (20%). Parents over the age of 50 are particularly likely to respond to a request from a child (41%). The most effective messages are those that claim the sender has been involved in a car incident (48%), been robbed (47%), lost their phone or wallet (43%), or needs help while traveling abroad (41%).

Victims of AI voice scams have reported significant financial losses, with over third claiming losses of more than $1,000 and 7% being swindled out of between $5,000 and $15,000.