77% Of AI Voice Scam Victims Lost Money: Here's How You Can Protect Yourself Against AI Voice Clone Scams
86% of people in India make their voice available online once in a week - McAfee report
With the beginning of 2023, there is a rise in internet scams as well. According to one report by McAfee, AI scamming has gained pace. Artificial cloning technology - is where the machine can easily impersonate a human and attackers can use anyone’s voice. For example, if someone gets a call from their loved ones, and their family or friend asks them for money - they will help them. But in many in the past, it was just a scam.
According to the report of McAfee, 86% of people in India make their voice available online once in a week which is why it is important to know and learn more about it.
What Is A Voice Scam?
It is easy to create a convincing deepfake- but it is not that challenging. Whether in video or audio form, which can be a challenging task that demands a combination of artistic and technical abilities, advanced equipment, and a substantial amount of source material featuring the targeted voice.
There are various services available that offer voice cloning for a fee, with some tools requiring only a short sample to create a convincing voice clone. However, a larger sample would likely be needed to successfully impersonate a loved one for a scam.
How Many People Got Scammed According To The Report?
According to , scammers are using AI technology for voice cloning to send fake voicemails or make fake calls, posing as someone in distress. With 70% of adults unsure of their ability in identifying the cloned version, this technique is becoming more popular.
Research shows that a significant percentage of respondents (45%) would respond to a voicemail or voice note from a friend or loved one who claims to need money.
The likelihood of a response is higher if the request appears to come from a partner or spouse (40%), parent (31%), or child (20%). Parents over the age of 50 are particularly likely to respond to a request from a child (41%). The most effective messages are those that claim the sender has been involved in a car incident (48%), been robbed (47%), lost their phone or wallet (43%), or needs help while traveling abroad (41%).
Victims of AI voice scams have reported significant financial losses, with over third claiming losses of more than $1,000 and 7% being swindled out of between $5,000 and $15,000.
Which Voice Scams Are People Likely To Respond According To Mcafee?
did research where 45% of people said they’d respond to a request for cash, 48% responded about a car breakdown or robbery, 43% responded on lost phone or wallet and 41% would reply to someone who would reply to someone who said they were traveling abroad and needed help. The accuracy between real and voice-cloning tools is uncanny one can use any voice-cloning tool and produce moderate to high-quality voice samples for free.
How To Protect Yourself Against AI Voice Cloning Scams?
Safe Word: There are a lot of cases where people have got scammed, or sometimes they save themselves. It is hard to understand the resemblance, with your kids, family, and trusted ones - keep a safe word that can help you in identifying each other in such a situation.
Don’t share your voice on social media: Instagram, Voice Notes and there are other apps where you share your voice. Limiting your connections with the people you share your voice with will help you in limiting your risk to get scammed.