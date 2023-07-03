5 Upcoming Bike Launches Expected In India In July 2023
Discover the upcoming motorcycles expected to launch in India this July.
In an exciting development for motorcycle enthusiasts, the Indian market is bracing itself for the arrival of five highly anticipated two-wheelers set to hit the roads this July.
With anticipation building among riders across the nation, these upcoming bikes are expected to bring a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, striking design, and exhilarating performance to the Indian roads, promising an exhilarating experience for riders of all kinds.
1. Harley-Davidson X440
Introducing the Harley-Davidson X440: a stylish, entry-level motorcycle with a powerful 425cc engine. Equipped with advanced features and a modern design.
Source: Twitter/ @HarleyIndia
Harley-Davidson X440 Launch Date In India:
Harley-Davidson X440 was launched today on July 3, 2023 in India.
Harley-Davidson X440 Price In India:
Starting price of the base Denim model is ₹2.29 lakh going up to ₹2.69 lakh for S variant.
Harley-Davidson X440 Key Features:
Engine: Powered by a 425cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 30 horsepower and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission.
Design: Modern design with a round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a single-piece seat.
Lighting: Equipped with LED headlamp for enhanced visibility.
Connectivity: Comes with Bluetooth connectivity for seamless smartphone integration.
Safety: Features traction control to ensure better stability and control.
Braking: Equipped with single-channel ABS for improved braking performance.
Variants: Available in two variants: Standard and Deluxe.
2. Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X, a rugged and capable scrambler-style bike designed for off-road enthusiasts. With its powerful performance and rugged design, it's ready to conquer any terrain with style and confidence.
Source: triumphmotorcycles.in
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launch Date In India
Triumph Scrambler 400 X is expected to launch on July 5th, 2023 in India
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price In India
Expected price of the bike is ₹3 - ₹3.5 lakh in India.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Key Features
Engine: 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine.
Power: 40PS
Torque: 37.5Nm
Transmission: 6-speed gearbox.
Lighting: LED lighting for enhanced visibility.
Safety: Dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance.
Suspension: USD forks at the front and rear monoshock for a smoother ride.
Wheels: Spoked wheels for durability and a classic look.
Tires: Off-road tires for excellent grip and handling.
3. BMW M 1000 RR
A powerful and exhilarating superbike that pushes the boundaries of performance and precision.
With its advanced engineering, cutting-edge technology, and striking design, the M 1000 RR offers an unparalleled riding experience for enthusiasts seeking the thrill of the open road.
Source: bmw-motorrad.in
BMW M 1000 RR Launch Date In India
The BMW M 1000 RR was launched in India in 2nd July 2023.
BMW M 1000 RR Price In India
The standard variant of the BMW M 1000 RR is priced at ₹49 lakh, while the competition variant is priced at ₹55 lakh.
BMW M 1000 RR Key Features
999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine: The bike is equipped with a powerful 999cc inline-four engine, which is liquid-cooled for optimal performance.
212hp power: The engine produces an impressive power output of 212 horsepower, enabling high-performance riding experiences.
113Nm torque: The bike delivers a torque of 113Nm, providing strong acceleration and responsiveness.
6-speed gearbox: It is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, allowing riders to shift gears smoothly and efficiently.
Ride modes: The BMW M 1000 RR offers multiple ride modes, including Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1-3, allowing riders to customize the bike's performance characteristics based on their preferences and road conditions.
Electronic aids: ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, pit lane limiter
Carbon fiber fairing: The BMW M 1000 RR sports a carbon fiber fairing, which not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also contributes to weight reduction and improved aerodynamics.
Lightweight wheels: The bike is equipped with lightweight wheels, which help reduce unsprung weight, improve handling, and enhance overall performance.
Brembo brakes: The BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with Brembo brakes, renowned for their exceptional stopping power and precise braking performance.
4. Hero Karizma XMR 210
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is an exhilarating mid-range motorcycle that combines power and style. With a 210cc engine, LED lighting, and advanced features, it offers a thrilling riding experience.
Source: torquexpert.com
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launch Date In India
The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is expected to be launched in India in July 2023.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Price In India
The price of the bike has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be in the ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh range.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 Key Features
210cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine: The bike is powered by a 210cc engine that uses liquid cooling to maintain optimal operating temperatures, enhancing performance and durability.
18.4hp power: The engine generates a power output of 18.4 horsepower, providing sufficient acceleration and speed for an enjoyable riding experience.
17.3Nm torque: With a torque rating of 17.3 Newton-meters, the bike delivers strong pulling power, making it suitable for both city commuting and occasional off-road adventures.
6-speed gearbox: The 6-speed gearbox enables smooth and precise gear shifting, allowing riders to find the right gear for various riding conditions.
Dual-channel ABS: Equipped with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), the bike ensures better stability and control during sudden braking situations, reducing the risk of skidding.
USD forks: The front suspension of the bike consists of Upside Down (USD) forks, known for their superior damping capabilities and enhanced handling characteristics, providing a comfortable and stable ride.
Rear monoshock: The rear suspension features a monoshock, which offers improved shock absorption and stability, resulting in a smoother ride over uneven terrain.
17-inch alloy wheels: The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is equipped with stylish 17-inch alloy wheels that offer better stability, grip, and maneuverability, enhancing the overall riding experience.
5. TVS Apache RTR 310
The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a highly anticipated sportsbike that combines thrilling performance with a striking design. With its powerful engine and advanced features, it promises an exhilarating riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.
Source: tvsmotor.com
TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch Date In India:
The bike is expected to be launched on July 25th, 2023.
TVS Apache RTR 310 Price In India:
The estimated price of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is ₹2.2 - ₹2.4 lakhs.
TVS Apache RTR 310 Key Features:
Engine: Powered by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the Apache RTR 310 offers a balance of power and performance.
Power and torque: The bike generates 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque, providing an exhilarating riding experience.
Gearbox: It comes with a 6-speed gearbox, allowing for smooth and precise gear shifts.
Lighting: The Apache RTR 310 features LED lighting, enhancing visibility and adding a modern touch to its design.
Safety features: Equipped with dual-channel ABS, the bike ensures better control and safety while braking.
Instrument console: The TFT instrument console provides the rider with various information, such as speed, revs, and fuel level, in a clear and easily readable format.
Handlebars: The raised clip-on handlebars give the bike an aggressive riding position, enhancing its sporty appeal.
Suspension: With upside-down forks at the front and a rear monoshock, the Apache RTR 310 offers improved handling, comfort, and stability.
Wheels: The bike comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, providing a stylish look and good grip on the road.