Bookings For Hyundai EXTER Have Started! Here's How You Can Book It Now
Bookings for the Hyundai SUV have started today on May 8
The Hyundai EXTER is the latest addition to the Hyundai family of cars and it has been generating considerable hype among auto enthusiasts. The vehicle was designed for those looking for a powerful, well-crafted, and cutting-edge SUV at an affordable price point.
Hyundai shared this update through their Twitter handle.
The Hyundai EXTER aims to provide unique & exciting experiences. An SUV with style, comfort & safety for the explorer in you!— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) May 8, 2023
Here we go! To book, click here: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai or visit a Hyundai showroom.#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #HyundaiEXTER #Thinkoutside #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/xag0dRCmsf
How To Book Hyundai EXTER
Here are the steps to book Hyundai Exter through the official website
Step 1) Visit https://www.hyundai.com/in/en/find-a-car/exter.html
Step 2) Click On 'Book Now' button available on the page
Step 3) Select the Model as 'EXTER' and fill in the mandatory fields as per your requirements
The fields are as follows:
Fuel Type
Variant
Exterior Color
Dealer State
Dealer City
Dealer Name
Step 4) Once the Booking amount is displayed you can click on proceed.
Step 5) Add your mobile number and click on Verify, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP and fill in the registration form and click Submit.
Alternate option is to visit your nearest Hyundai Showroom and book Hyundai EXTER
Hyundai Exter Engine
The Hyundai EXTER offers three powertrain options, including a 1.2 liter Kappa Petrol engine that is E20 Fuel Ready.
The engine can be equipped with either a 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) or a Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).
The Kappa petrol engine is bi-fuel and comes with a CNG option and 5-speed Manual transmission. The powertrains are designed for consistent performance in different conditions and provide an enjoyable driving experience.
Color Options In Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai EXTER SUV will be available in 5 trim levels - EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The color 'Ranger Khaki' is unique and perfectly complements the SUV. It represents the desire for exploration and the excitement of embarking on new adventures.
Design and Features Of Hyundai Exter
The Hyundai EXTER SUV features a modern and unique design, highlighted by a prominent Parametric Front Grille, H-Signature LED DRL, and Projector Headlamps. The SUV's dynamic side is emphasized by Diamond Cut Alloy wheels, blacked-out wheel arches, and side sill cladding.