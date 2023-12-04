BoAt's JV With Dixon To Expand Beyond Wireless Audio, Says Co-Founder Aman Gupta
BoAt Lifestyle's joint venture with Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. to manufacture wireless audio products under the former's brand is now active and will expand to other categories, co-founder Aman Gupta said on Monday.
"It's already developing TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds and we'll be adding some more categories to that," he told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the ONDC hackathon in Delhi.
In January 2022, Dixon announced that it was entering into a 50-50 joint venture to co-invest with BoAt in setting up a new firm to boost manufacturing capabilities in the wireless audio space.
The joint venture is an important milestone in BoAt's journey to establish a manufacturing base in India, it said.
"We've started making in India. About two years back, we were at 0%, but now we're at 85% 'Make in India' in certain categories, Gupta said.
"The process is on and, in a few years, we will make much more in India," he said.