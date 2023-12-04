BoAt's JV With Dixon To Expand Beyond Wireless Audio, Says Co-Founder Aman Gupta

In January 2022, Dixon announced that it was entering into a 50-50 joint venture to co-invest with BoAt in setting up a new firm to boost manufacturing capabilities in the wireless audio space.

The joint venture is an important milestone in BoAt's journey to establish a manufacturing base in India, it said.

"We've started making in India. About two years back, we were at 0%, but now we're at 85% 'Make in India' in certain categories, Gupta said.

"The process is on and, in a few years, we will make much more in India," he said.