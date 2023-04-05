Bitcoin Hits A Wall At $28,000 After Bank-Turmoil Rally Fizzles

Bitcoin, in the wake of the fallout of a handful of US lenders last month, staged a rally that brought it from around $20,000 to $28,000 in a matter of days. As reasons for its surge, investors resurfaced longtime narratives — that the coin is a hedge against inflation and can be a safe haven amid turmoil at traditional banking institutions. The uptick — along with a broader year-to-date surge — helped it score the top spot among major assets in terms of performance in the first quarter.