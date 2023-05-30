Bill Gates Believes A Personal AI 'Agent' Can Replace Google, Amazon

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has made a bold prediction about the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it will disrupt the lives of the people.

Gates said that one company will create an AI personal agent that will understand all the activities for an individual and perform certain tasks for him/her. This move can potentially be a threat for the likes of Google, Amazon and other big companies.

“There will be one company that creates a personal agent that will understand all your activities and will read your messages. It will read the stuff you don’t have time to read,” he said at the Goldman Sachs and SV Angel’s AI Forward conference in San Francisco.

“That’s a big thing because you’ll never go to a search site again. You’ll never go to a productivity tool again. You’ll never go to Amazon again. Everything will be mediated through your agent,” said Gates.

The billionaire said that whoever wins that will take the current dispersed, high profit areas, and move them into a single area.

"I'd say that's 50/50," when asked whether this yet-to-be-developed AI assistant will come from a large, established tech company or a startup.

“I mean, I’d be disappointed if Microsoft didn’t come in there. But I’m very impressed with a couple of startups,” Gates said.