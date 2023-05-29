BGMI Game Live For Android And iOS Users; Here's All You Need To Know

The servers of the online gaming app Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) went live on Monday morning.

The development comes days after the Indian government revoked the ban on the game for a three-month trial period. The game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS users.

"Put on your parachutes, Assemble your squads. India Ki Hearbeat BGMI is back!," reads a message on BGMI's Google Play Store page.

According to a post on BGMI's Instagram account, this is a phased rollout so gamers may not be able to access the game immediately.