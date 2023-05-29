BGMI Game Live For Android And iOS Users; Here's All You Need To Know
The development comes days after the Indian government revoked the ban on the game for a three-month trial period.
The servers of the online gaming app Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) went live on Monday morning.
The development comes days after the Indian government revoked the ban on the game for a three-month trial period. The game is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS users.
"Put on your parachutes, Assemble your squads. India Ki Hearbeat BGMI is back!," reads a message on BGMI's Google Play Store page.
According to a post on BGMI's Instagram account, this is a phased rollout so gamers may not be able to access the game immediately.
With its latest update 2.5, the makers of BGMI have introduced a new map, weapons, free outfits and other rewards.
As per mdeai reports, players under the age of 18 years will be able to play the game maximum for three hours a day while others can play up to 6 hours daily.
BGMI Makes A Comeback To India
In a tweet on May 19, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said a three-month trial approval has been granted for BGMI after it complied with issues of server locations and data security.
"This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations, data security, etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction, etc. in the next three months before a final decision is taken," Chandrasekhar tweeted.
BGMI was removed from app stores after a government order last year.
"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India," Krafton, Inc. India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said in a statement.