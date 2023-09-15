AWS Collaborates With ISRO, IN-SPACe To Advance India's Space Capabilities Using Cloud

Amazon Web Services India Pvt. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing.

This collaboration will give space startups, research institutes, and students access to cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.

AWS’ educational programmes on cloud computing, in combination with ISRO’s space-tech expertise, will inspire future generations to pursue a career in India’s growing space sector, AWS said.

Cloud computing enables the speedy management of large volumes of raw space data, besides running artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics workloads to achieve meaningful outcomes in a highly cost-effective manner.

“Cloud computing-led innovations enable the space industry to make better decisions, faster—pushing the boundaries of possibilities, and AWS is committed to help start-ups identify use cases and accelerate solution development, and build a strong talent pool in India with expertise in cloud and space,” said Shalini Kapoor, director and chief technologist, public sector, AWS India and South Asia.

ISRO, IN-SPACe and AWS will work collaboratively to help the startup community grow in the space-tech sector. AWS will provide eligible space start-ups tools, resources, and expert technical support at no cost through the AWS Activate programme, the company said. This will enable start-ups to build innovative solutions and commercialise them faster. Start-ups will also benefit from access to AWS and its global experience of building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator programme.

Through this partnership with AWS, “we aim to empower start-ups, students and researchers to dream beyond the skies, drive innovation and contribute to the global space industry,” said Dr. Vinod Kumar, director of promotion directorate, IN-SPACe.

The three organisations will also collaborate on a new initiative to train students and educators in cloud computing, AI, ML, analytics and security, by leveraging AWS's education programmes. This initiative will enable students to pursue industry-recognised cloud computing certifications and build future space start-ups in India using advanced technologies.

The three-way collaboration follows the recent approval of the Indian Space Policy, 2023, by the government of India. The policy provides a strategic roadmap for the growth and development of India’s space programme and ambitions.