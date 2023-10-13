Atlassian To Acquire Loom To Enhance Team Collaboration Using Async Videos

Atlassian Corp., a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announced that it will acquire Loom—the video messaging platform that has amassed more than 25 million users.

The shift towards distributed work has fuelled the need for new ways to help teams collaborate when they are not in the same location or hemisphere. Asynchronous video communication is increasing in popularity, with Loom’s business users recording almost 5 million videos per month.

An async video is recorded video content that can be shared for watching later. With distributed teams overloaded with real-time video calls that may be inconvenient, especially in different time zones, async video is emerging as a way to exchange messages and consume video content as per one's convenience, across different geographies and time zones.