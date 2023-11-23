Atlassian Launches Technology Review Template To Foster Responsible AI Innovation

Atlassian Corp., a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has launched its Responsible Technology Review Template to support companies in building responsible artificial intelligence and technology practices.

The guide encourages teams to foster a shared understanding of how their projects affect employees, customers and community stakeholders.

According to Atlassian, the template—based on the company’s responsible technology principles—will help teams in identifying gaps where projects don’t align with responsible AI/tech principles or company values, allowing teams to make improvements or fixes before products are shipped. It can also be used to assess technology being built or purchased for internal use.

Atlassian said that each section of the template focuses on a different guiding principle along with questions that prompt users to rate how well the project aligns with the principles listed below:

Empower All Humans: Technologies should be open, inclusive, fair and just to reflect the fundamental rights we all share.

Unleash Potential (Not Inequity): If we use technologies responsibly and intentionally, we can contribute to better outcome across communities.

Build For Trust: Trust isn't just about ensuring the security and privacy of technology products, but is also earned and kept by demonstrating a commitment to reliability and performance.

Open Communication: With new technologies like AI, just telling users that a feature is AI-powered doesn’t mean much unless the user also understands what it means when the feature is in use, how to best interact with it and how to respond to (and if needed, question) its output.

Accountability Is A Team Sport: Any tech is part of a larger ecosystem. It’s important to take user feedback seriously and to encourage other technology makers to adopt these practices, too.

“With this template, we wanted to present an alternative to the dense and resource-intensive guidance currently available by sharing a method that is equal parts aspirational and accessible to drive critical conversations and risk assessment,” said Erika Fisher, chief administrative officer and chief legal officer, Atlassian.