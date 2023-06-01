Its Ola S1 Air vs Ather 450S As The Latter Launches Its New E-Scooter

The new Ather 450S electric scooter will be available in India from July 2023 and will start at Rs 1,29,999. The company has also announced the new prices for the 450X product line under the now revised FAME-II framework. The FAME II subsidy, which is one of the key incentives for EV adoption in India. It has been revised to Rs 10,000 per kWh with a maximum cap of 15% of the ex-factory price.