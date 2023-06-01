Its Ola S1 Air vs Ather 450S As The Latter Launches Its New E-Scooter
Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy announced the line-up expansion with a new 450 today.
Electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Thursday announced a new e-scooter '450S'. Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy announced the line-up expansion with a new 450 today.
Taking the quality and durability of the 450 platform, now tested over hundreds of millions of kms and onto its 4th Generation, and extending it to the pricing of your typical petrol performance scooter:
Ather 450S Features
The Ather 450S electric scooter is equipped with 3 kWh battery pack, aiming to revolutionise EV mobility for a larger segment of commuters in the country. According to the company, the 450S is projected to achieve a range of 115 km under Indian Driving Conditions (IDC), with a top speed of 90 km/h. The company says that the 450S will maintain its reputation for offering the finest technology and performance in its segment.
Ather 450S Price
The new Ather 450S electric scooter will be available in India from July 2023 and will start at Rs 1,29,999. The company has also announced the new prices for the 450X product line under the now revised FAME-II framework. The FAME II subsidy, which is one of the key incentives for EV adoption in India. It has been revised to Rs 10,000 per kWh with a maximum cap of 15% of the ex-factory price.
Ather 450S Pre-booking
The company will start taking booking for the new Ather 450S electric scooter from July onwards. However, you can get alerts for the same on the Ather official website's 450S page which is atherenergy.com/450S
Comparisons with Ola S1Air
After the announcement Ather 450S, comparisons become evident with Ola S1 Air e-scooter. Ola S1 Air is believed to have a 165 km IDC certificated range while the 450S is expected to have an IDC range of 115 km. The OlaS1 Air, equipped with 3KWh is priced at Rs 1,09,999 although the price has been reduced due to subsidies while the launch price is Ather 450S is Rs 1,29,999. However, the Central government have revised the prices from June 1 with the FAME II subsidy scheme for two-wheelers.
