As Amazon Launches Echo Pop In India, Here Are The Amazon Echo Devices Available So Far

Amazon has expanded its Echo lineup with the launch of 'Echo Pop' speaker in India.

The Echo Pop is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available in four colours - Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal according to information on Amazon India website.

The Echo Pop speaker can be purchased online or from offline stores across the country.

This device’s fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled yarn and aluminium is made from 80% recycled aluminum. The device packaging is 100% recyclable, Amazon said.