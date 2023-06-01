As Amazon Launches Echo Pop In India, Here Are The Amazon Echo Devices Available So Far
The Echo Pop is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available in four colours - Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.
Amazon has expanded its Echo lineup with the launch of 'Echo Pop' speaker in India.
The Echo Pop is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available in four colours - Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal according to information on Amazon India website.
The Echo Pop speaker can be purchased online or from offline stores across the country.
This device’s fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled yarn and aluminium is made from 80% recycled aluminum. The device packaging is 100% recyclable, Amazon said.
Other Amazon Smart Speakers That You Can Buy
Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is the smallest Echo speaker but has amazing features. You can access the same Alexa features no matter which Echo you go with. Take a look at the features:
It is possible to connect multiple Echo devices to play music at the same time.
Use voice commands to manage smart home devices
It is possible to execute multiple actions simultaneously through a command known as "Routines."
Custom responses can be created for commands.
Use voice commands to control your television.
Manage Echo Dot through Android or iOS devices.
Amazon Echo Studio
The Amazon Echo Studio has advanced audio technology, including spatial processing and Dolby Atmos, for enhanced audio quality. Additionally, there are other features available on this device.
The music control allows for hands-free operation.
Check cricket scores, pay bills, or anything! Voice commands with Amazon Echo Studio make everything simple for you.
The device automatically adjusts the sound based on the acoustics of the environment to optimize playback.
This device lets you call and message hands-free, make announcements, drop in on other rooms, and even make Skype calls.
This product has privacy protections and controls, including a microphone-off button.
Amazon Echo Show 5
The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen, a 2MP camera, and features like drop-in for remote check-ins.
Music control without using your hands.
The Alexa app allows for remote activation of the built-in camera for secure home monitoring.
Echo Show 5 allows for the installation and control of smart lights, plugs, and cameras through voice commands, providing a convenient solution for managing household appliances.
The 2 MP camera can be used to make calls to contacts who have the Alexa app or Echo Show devices. The drop-in feature can also be utilized as an intercom to check on family members.
Use Alexa to set reminders and timers, receive news updates, and access weather information while completing daily tasks.
The device features a mic-off button and a built-in camera cover.
Echo Show 10
The Echo Show 10 has more features than the Echo Show 8. It has a built-in screen and a motorized base that allows the camera to move and pan around the room.
The Echo Show 10 has 360-degree viewing, video calls, voice control, and doubles as a security camera. Ideal for advanced Echo users or those who want hands-free control in the kitchen.
Here are some more features of Echo Show 10
The Echo Show 10 is equipped with Alexa, allowing users to control it through voice commands. Alexa is capable of speaking both English and Hindi.
Watch TV on a 10.1'' HD screen that moves with you, so you don't miss a thing.
Stream millions of songs from top music services and sing along with on-screen lyrics.
Monitor your home from anywhere with the Alexa app. Use the 13MP camera to check on your family with Pan and zoom or use drop-in like an intercom.
Make your home smart with Alexa and control everything with your voice. Set up compatible smart products without a separate hub.
Video call with the upgraded camera that centers automatically. Ask Alexa to call friends with the Alexa app or Echo Show.
Use Alexa to stay on top of your schedule and stay informed while multitasking.
This device has privacy controls such as a mic off button and camera cover, and you can disable motion whenever you want.