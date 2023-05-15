Are IT Leaders Missing The Connection Between Enterprise Networks And Employee Experiences?

Amidst the continued demand for hybrid work, global information technology leaders face the challenge of harnessing the true potential of their network. To stay competitive in a budget-constrained environment, businesses must enable more immersive omnichannel customer journeys, create bespoke data-led experiences, innovate to secure new revenue streams, deliver seamless flexible working for employees, and weave sustainability into operations.

However, according to the latest research report released by HPE Aruba Networking, IT leaders are falling short in recognising the full extent of the connection between their enterprise network and employee experiences. The research study, which features responses from 2,100 IT leaders across 21 countries, examined how they are currently approaching the enterprise network, and assessed the extent to which they and the organisation understand its role as a business-boosting asset and the impact they are seeing as a result.

Here are some key findings from the research:

Digital Transformation Is Critical

According to the survey, 89% of IT leaders say their organisations need a high level of digital transformation to succeed over the next 12 months. However, 66% have concerns about their organisation’s ability to keep up with the latest technology and digital demands. Most organisations are putting budgets behind their network infrastructure — 89% in the last 12 months — but there are questions whether these budgets are spent on innovation, or simply for keeping the business online, and whether they are enough.

Untapped Network Potential

The survey shows that the true potential of the network in driving broader business transformation isn’t being tapped into. Only 28% of respondents described their organisation as resilient and only 27% found their organisation agile. Furthermore, almost half (48%) of respondents said the current investment doesn’t match the demands of the network. To this end, enterprises must raise their awareness as to the appropriate infrastructure that can strengthen transformation and unlock the network’s true potential, and allocate adequate spends after accounting for today’s and tomorrow’s IT needs.

Where Is The Network Currently Delivering Return On Investment?

According to 44% of IT leaders surveyed, the network is currently viewed as a tool for digital transformation, while 23% said it’s for functional connectivity. Cybersecurity, IT efficiency, and operational efficiency were the three areas where respondents see the biggest impact of the network and more importantly, the greatest business outcomes of network investments made in the last two years. In a positive sign of recognition of the network’s impact, 33% said their organisation sees the network playing a role in broader business transformation.

How can enterprises unlock the network’s potential? The report looks at two areas where there have been missed opportunities: unlocking data insights and enhancing employee experiences.

Network And Data Insights

95% of IT leaders agree that access to data is critical for unlocking new revenue streams and services in the coming 12 months, and 99% said their organisation is looking to IT to deliver data-driven insights. However, only 67% of those who invested in the network in the past two years expressed high confidence in the ability to leverage data insights. Furthermore, 46% have not been able to invest in the network over the same period.

To leverage the power of data, enterprises must first connect everything from people to places to things (devices, sensors, etc.), from the edge to the cloud, so that every endpoint can connect to the network wherever the organisation needs them. Secondly, data needs to be secure in the cloud through a modern network approach.

Network And Employee Experiences

Three quarters of IT leaders surveyed said that digitisation is fundamental both for talent attraction and to employees being able to do their jobs. However, only 55% clearly realise the network’s potential to enhance employee attraction and retention.

Despite the continued demands for a hybrid and/or remote environment, only 43% of IT leaders said their network allows staff to work from anywhere, and only 34% agreed their employees are benefitting from seamless connectivity. And, in spite of growing digital personalisation, only 29% note that their network can facilitate a bring-your-own-device service.

To attract new talent and boost job satisfaction for existing employees, enterprises must be able to offer a seamless, efficient, and securely connected work experience, wherever the employee is located. It goes much beyond just accessing the network, to building services onto it, and making it smarter, faster, and more intuitive.

To enrich the network, innovative digital solutions must be deployed by IT. Solutions such as AI-powered network automation could dramatically reduce the time IT spends finding and fixing issues, an area flagged by 58% of IT leaders.

Network-As-A-Service

Enterprises must be able to think outside of the box and approach the network differently. A modern, agile network-as-a-service is the answer owing to multiple benefits: eliminates capital expenditure requirement while offering networking flexibility, removes the burden from in-house IT teams, and provides greater computing-power scalability for a business-outcome-focused approach.

NaaS implementation is scaling, with 93% of IT leaders surveyed indicating their organisations are either currently deploying or plan to deploy this network approach in the next two years. To derive the true potential of NaaS, however, IT leaders and enterprises must together map out how and in what form can NaaS be best used to deliver better business outcomes.