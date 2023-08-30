Apple's September Event Date And Time Announced; Check Live Streaming And New iPhone Details

Apple has finally confirmed the date for its biggest event of the year where the tech giant will release the new iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone maker announced that the Apple September Event 2023 will be called 'Wonderlust' and will be held on September 12 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

The event will take place at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Apple will live stream the event on its website, Apple TV app, and YouTube channel.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is under more pressure than usual with this iPhone launch as its sales have slid for three straight quarters.

"The new products should help restore growth this holiday season — Apple’s biggest sales period of the year. Together, the iPhone and Apple Watch bring in the majority of the tech giant’s revenue," the report said.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 15 series and Watch Series 9 series.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone 15 lineup will include 4 models. They will be called: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone series lineup would also include USB Type-C charging port instead of a Lightning port. All four models are also tipped to sport the Dynamic Island that arrived with last year's Pro models.

The Watch Series 9 smartwatches might come with five colour options for the aluminium body, and three colourways for the stainless steel model, NDTV Gadgets 360 reported citing tipster ShrimpApplePro.

The company is expected to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma a few days after the launch event

Apple has not said anything yet about the products it will launch at the upcoming event.