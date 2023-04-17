Apple's Maiden Retail Store To Launch In Mumbai On April 18

Ahead of the Apple store's launch in BKC, the iPhone makers have revealed several services that will be provided to customers.

The upcoming Apple store in BKC will allow customers to trade their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac towards store credit, which can be used for their next purchase. A one-on-one specialist will also be available at the store along with the facility of picking up an order of a device purchased online.

The creatives outside the Mumbai store are inspired by the city's iconic Kaali Peeli taxi. It blends several Apple device features and services along with colourful patterns and designs. The same designs have been provided as wallpapers for Apple device users.