Apple's Maiden Retail Store To Launch In Mumbai On April 18
The upcoming stores emphasise the company’s efforts to expand their market in India and cement its manufacturing process.
Apple Inc. is set to open its first retail store in India, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
The maiden retail outlet will be opened on April 18, 2023. On April 20, Apple will be launching its second store in Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi. These upcoming stores emphasise the company’s efforts to expand their market in India and cement its manufacturing process.
Ahead of the Apple store's launch in BKC, the iPhone makers have revealed several services that will be provided to customers.
The upcoming Apple store in BKC will allow customers to trade their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac towards store credit, which can be used for their next purchase. A one-on-one specialist will also be available at the store along with the facility of picking up an order of a device purchased online.
The creatives outside the Mumbai store are inspired by the city's iconic Kaali Peeli taxi. It blends several Apple device features and services along with colourful patterns and designs. The same designs have been provided as wallpapers for Apple device users.
Mumbai Rising, a special series has been organised from April 18 to May 25. It will feature local artists teaching various skills in the fields of film, art and music. A special playlist, titled Apple BKC, has also been created on Apple Music based on the city.